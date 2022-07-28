SWS Partners recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(3.84%), ACN(2.81%), and UNH(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SWS Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,806-share investment in NYSE:EW. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.75 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $107.55 per share and a market cap of $66.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-book ratio of 11.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.36 and a price-sales ratio of 12.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 101,330-share investment in NAS:SFIX. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.39 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Stitch Fix Inc traded for a price of $5.91 per share and a market cap of $632.80Mil. The stock has returned -89.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stitch Fix Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, SWS Partners bought 10,258 shares of NAS:CTSH for a total holding of 29,803. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.74.

On 07/28/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $66.8625 per share and a market cap of $34.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SWS Partners bought 11,958 shares of NYSE:NEWR for a total holding of 38,022. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.69.

On 07/28/2022, New Relic Inc traded for a price of $61.79 per share and a market cap of $4.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Relic Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SWS Partners reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,070 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $159.6 per share and a market cap of $428.51Bil. The stock has returned -57.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

