Greencape Capital Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(54.19%), BCO(29.37%), and Z(16.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought 190,562 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 614,645. The trade had a 16.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/28/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $178.9 per share and a market cap of $443.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-book ratio of 16.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.87 and a price-sales ratio of 15.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BCO by 595,772 shares. The trade had a 14.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.35.

On 07/28/2022, The Brink's Co traded for a price of $58.19 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -22.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Brink's Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-book ratio of 11.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:Z by 447,663 shares. The trade had a 7.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.31.

On 07/28/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned -68.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 191,900-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 17.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $104.63 per share and a market cap of $190.49Bil. The stock has returned -41.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 93,564-share investment in NYSE:ABT. Previously, the stock had a 6.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.93 per share and a market cap of $194.13Bil. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

