Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $733.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(14.36%), MSFT(7.18%), and SCHB(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 17,837 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.23 per share and a market cap of $2,046.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 5,934 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 07/28/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $538.1 per share and a market cap of $237.79Bil. The stock has returned 28.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-book ratio of 11.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 9,685 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 07/28/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $303.8 per share and a market cap of $192.05Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 6,026 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 07/28/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $446.065 per share and a market cap of $124.63Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.15 and a price-sales ratio of 9.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 34,836 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.9 per share and a market cap of $36.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

