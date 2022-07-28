Eukles Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

425 WALNUT STREET CINCINNATI, OH 45202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.61%), AAPL(4.46%), and IWF(3.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eukles Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eukles Asset Management bought 8,937 shares of NYSE:STT for a total holding of 30,150. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.

On 07/28/2022, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $69.62 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,113-share investment in NYSE:FHI. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.72 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Federated Hermes Inc traded for a price of $34.835 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned 10.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 10,907 shares in NYSE:CADE, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.8 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Cadence Bank traded for a price of $25.635 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cadence Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,864-share investment in NAS:WABC. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.63 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Westamerica Bancorp traded for a price of $59.62 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 8.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westamerica Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99 and a price-sales ratio of 7.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Eukles Asset Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 320 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $240.34 per share and a market cap of $62.52Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a price-book ratio of 8.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.