Hardy Reed LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 SOUTH FRONT STREET TUPELO, MS 38804

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $467.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(28.94%), VOO(17.49%), and IXUS(17.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hardy Reed LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hardy Reed LLC bought 26,547 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 716,067. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $203.21 per share and a market cap of $264.53Bil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, Hardy Reed LLC bought 72,002 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 1,406,632. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $58.57 per share and a market cap of $27.46Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 69,826 shares in NAS:VXUS, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $52.89 per share and a market cap of $47.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Hardy Reed LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 66,751 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.9759 per share and a market cap of $45.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, Hardy Reed LLC bought 58,031 shares of BATS:IAGG for a total holding of 66,143. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 07/28/2022, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $51.1775 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.