MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(11.94%), SCHX(8.24%), and RSP(7.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 433,333-share investment in NAS:HYLS. Previously, the stock had a 7.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.68 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $41.3605 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC bought 950,567 shares of NAS:BSCQ for a total holding of 962,585. The trade had a 7.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.38.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.64 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 854,649 shares in NAS:BSCO, giving the stock a 6.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.78 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.8666 per share and a market cap of $3.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 50,451-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.35 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.45 per share and a market cap of $67.20Bil. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

The guru established a new position worth 76,960 shares in ARCA:DXJ, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.95 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $64.6171 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 9.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a price-book ratio of 0.98.

