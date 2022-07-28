DAGCO, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(7.14%), VYM(5.49%), and ISTB(4.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAGCO, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 110,990-share investment in BATS:GOVT. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.02 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.27 per share and a market cap of $22.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 21,037-share investment in NAS:VGIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.11 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $62.193 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DAGCO, INC. bought 9,961 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 104,863. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.69 per share and a market cap of $46.10Bil. The stock has returned 3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, DAGCO, INC. bought 16,563 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 24,804. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.99 per share and a market cap of $14.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a price-book ratio of 6.91.

During the quarter, DAGCO, INC. bought 15,805 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 290,731. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.29.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.4 per share and a market cap of $23.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

