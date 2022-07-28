American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $2.04Bil. The top holdings were HYDW(53.32%), HYLB(13.20%), and IWP(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced their investment in ARCA:HYDW by 6,160,000 shares. The trade had a 11.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.89.

On 07/28/2022, Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.8597 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought 5,547,000 shares of ARCA:HYLB for a total holding of 7,989,808. The trade had a 9.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.3.

On 07/28/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.63 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500,000 shares in NAS:USIG, giving the stock a 6.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.87 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.5 per share and a market cap of $7.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 592,626-share investment in ARCA:IWV. Previously, the stock had a 6.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.7 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $234.55 per share and a market cap of $10.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 1,031,000 shares. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.535 per share and a market cap of $42.52Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

