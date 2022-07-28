Citizens National Bank Trust Department recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 327 stocks valued at a total of $348.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.39%), JNJ(3.26%), and GOOG(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought 49,520 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 137,430. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.48 per share and a market cap of $2,528.54Bil. The stock has returned 8.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 37.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought 28,940 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 64,053. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/28/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $175.72 per share and a market cap of $461.65Bil. The stock has returned 4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought 2,303 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 102,720. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.055 per share and a market cap of $1,487.79Bil. The stock has returned -16.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought 8,140 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 17,525. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/28/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.825 per share and a market cap of $507.34Bil. The stock has returned 33.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought 14,045 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 37,304. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.23 per share and a market cap of $2,046.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

