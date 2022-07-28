Mizuho Markets Cayman LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $902.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(14.31%), NVDA(8.46%), and AMZN(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 255,576-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 9.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $405.75 per share and a market cap of $370.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-book ratio of 3.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 280,293 shares. The trade had a 6.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/28/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $178.9 per share and a market cap of $443.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-book ratio of 16.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.87 and a price-sales ratio of 15.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought 301,471 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 527,411. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.878 per share and a market cap of $1,231.51Bil. The stock has returned -33.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 383,026 shares. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/28/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $98.62 per share and a market cap of $258.11Bil. The stock has returned -50.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 490,326 shares in NYSE:SQ, giving the stock a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.08 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $73.519 per share and a market cap of $42.15Bil. The stock has returned -71.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 303.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

