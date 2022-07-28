Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.27%), GOOG(10.86%), and VTI(8.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought 3,991 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 144,060. The trade had a 6.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.055 per share and a market cap of $1,487.79Bil. The stock has returned -16.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,297 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.48 per share and a market cap of $2,528.54Bil. The stock has returned 8.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 37.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,010-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $292.82 per share and a market cap of $643.76Bil. The stock has returned 4.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,237 shares in NAS:CFLT, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.14 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Confluent Inc traded for a price of $25.34 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned -36.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Confluent Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 15.21.

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 575 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/28/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $839.9306 per share and a market cap of $873.29Bil. The stock has returned 29.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.74, a price-book ratio of 23.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.03 and a price-sales ratio of 14.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

