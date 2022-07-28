SHELTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSM(11.23%), IWR(8.73%), and FDV(7.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHELTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHELTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 128,004 shares. The trade had a 5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $9.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 278,141 shares in ARCA:FPEI, giving the stock a 4.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.42 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $18.275 per share and a market cap of $591.95Mil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 21,950 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.54 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.37 per share and a market cap of $23.88Bil. The stock has returned -19.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 23,883 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.1 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -9.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SHELTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 17,871 shares of ARCA:XOP for a total holding of 20,090. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.65.

On 07/28/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $131.84 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 60.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

