FOREFRONT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.76%), HDV(7.52%), and AAPL(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOREFRONT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,202-share investment in NYSE:DHR. Previously, the stock had a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $260.33 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $288.265 per share and a market cap of $208.48Bil. The stock has returned -1.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 115,978-share investment in NAS:FALN. Previously, the stock had a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.85 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.59 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned -11.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a price-book ratio of 7.11.

The guru sold out of their 30,275-share investment in BATS:BBRE. Previously, the stock had a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.77 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $94.83 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned -4.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, FOREFRONT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. bought 13,259 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 15,710. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/28/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.85 per share and a market cap of $266.78Bil. The stock has returned 32.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 16.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 14,494 shares in NAS:QCOM, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.07 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $147.155 per share and a market cap of $164.18Bil. The stock has returned 4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-book ratio of 12.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

