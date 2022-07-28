Settian Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

767 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10153

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(18.89%), AAPL(13.80%), and CDNS(10.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Settian Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 14,700-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 6.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.76 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $405.23 per share and a market cap of $188.45Bil. The stock has returned -35.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-book ratio of 13.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.40 and a price-sales ratio of 11.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 14,350-share investment in NAS:CTAS. Previously, the stock had a 5.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $390.33 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $420.38 per share and a market cap of $42.40Bil. The stock has returned 7.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-book ratio of 12.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 10,650-share investment in NAS:INTU. Previously, the stock had a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $415.14 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $446.84 per share and a market cap of $124.63Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.15 and a price-sales ratio of 9.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,450-share investment in NYSE:MSCI. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $436.44 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, MSCI Inc traded for a price of $475.83 per share and a market cap of $38.00Bil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSCI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.43 and a price-sales ratio of 17.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 14,125-share investment in NYSE:SHW. Previously, the stock had a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $256.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $243.15 per share and a market cap of $63.37Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-book ratio of 28.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

