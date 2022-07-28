Equius Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUV(32.01%), DFAT(29.60%), and DFIV(19.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Equius Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,992,221 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 32.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $33.09 per share and a market cap of $7.74Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Equius Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 25,287 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.9.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $43.4999 per share and a market cap of $6.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

The guru established a new position worth 330,101 shares in NYSE:ZETA, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.84 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Zeta Global Holdings Corp traded for a price of $5.2 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned -13.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zeta Global Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 10.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

During the quarter, Equius Partners, Inc. bought 57,414 shares of ARCA:DFSV for a total holding of 66,928. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.44.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.44 per share and a market cap of $403.75Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

The guru established a new position worth 56,959 shares in BATS:DISV, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.19 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $21.7 per share and a market cap of $319.63Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a price-book ratio of 0.68.

