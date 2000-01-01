Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Keeley Comments on Griffon

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

Griffon Corporation (

GFF, Financial) (GFF - $28.03- NYSE) has leading brands in consumer home and garden tools, closet organization, and garage doors. A confluence of positive development drove sharp price appreciation in the quarter. First, the company reported an excellent quarter with better-than-expected earnings driven by continued strength in the Home and Building Products segment (garage doors) and the acquisition of Hunter Fan. Overall, sales growth in the quarter was impressive at 36%. Later in the quarter, management announced the completion of the sale of Telephonics to TTM Technologies for $330 million in cash and true to management’s word used a portion of the proceeds to reduce debt by $300 million. Finally, the company also announced a $2-per-share special dividend.

From the Keeley Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles