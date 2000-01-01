International Seaways ( INSW, Financial) (INSW - $21.20 – NYSE) is a shipping company focused on crude and product tankers worldwide. International Seaways started to see a positive inflection point in crude shipping rates which should continue to drive improved fundamentals. The company continues to be active on managing its ship portfolio selling one Handy vessel for $24 million and recycling two older Panamax vessels. Early in the quarter, International Seaways disclosed that billionaire John Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Famatown Finance accumulated a 16% stake, which sparked speculation. Additionally, the company announced a 50% increase to the dividend, which is the rst increase to the dividend since the 2020 initiation.

From the Keeley Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.