Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Keeley Comments on International Seaways

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

International Seaways (

INSW, Financial) (INSW - $21.20 – NYSE) is a shipping company focused on crude and product tankers worldwide. International Seaways started to see a positive inflection point in crude shipping rates which should continue to drive improved fundamentals. The company continues to be active on managing its ship portfolio selling one Handy vessel for $24 million and recycling two older Panamax vessels. Early in the quarter, International Seaways disclosed that billionaire John Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Famatown Finance accumulated a 16% stake, which sparked speculation. Additionally, the company announced a 50% increase to the dividend, which is the rst increase to the dividend since the 2020 initiation.

From the Keeley Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles