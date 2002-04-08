BOSTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVEO Oncology ( AVEO), a commercial stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. AVEO’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 423-9813 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8573 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 13730553. To access the live webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the Calendar of Events sub-section within the Investors section of the AVEO website at www.aveooncology.com.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is a commercial stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion to diversify representation within the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

