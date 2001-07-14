Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the company has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The press release will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this+link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events+and+Presentations.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events+and+Presentations.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

