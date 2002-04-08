ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. ( HMPT) (“Home Point Capital” or the “Company”), the parent entity of Home Point Financial Corporation (“Homepoint”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on August 11, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the company’s financial results on the same day at 8:30 am ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international), using the passcode 13730417. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website at investors.homepoint.com.



An investor presentation will be referenced during the call, and it will be available prior to the call through the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website.



A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call through Thursday, August 18, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13730417. To access a replay of the webcast, please visit Events in the Investor Relations section of Home Point Capital’s website.



About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital is the parent company of Homepoint, one of the nation’s leading mortgage originators and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The Company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 8,300 mortgage broker partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in KY, LA, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation, 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

