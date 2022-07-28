Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Union Pacific Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2022

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record August 31, 2022.

union_pacific_logo.jpg

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

favicon.png?sn=LA29513&sd=2022-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-declares-third-quarter-2022-dividend-301595265.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA29513&Transmission_Id=202207281610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA29513&DateId=20220728
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles