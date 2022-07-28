PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, today announced the launch of its new HCT-910 Hot Air Rework System digital handheld convection tool. This hot air system is an accurate, high thermal performance unit that is ideal for a wide variety of board soldering and reworking applications.

"The HCT-910 improves the user experience significantly by adding features such as 'on the fly' manual control, which utilizes a single push-button knob to adjust, control, and quickly toggle between temperature and airflow. This intuitive design, in combination with accurate temperature, will improve throughput while maintaining a rigid quality process," said Curtis Yamauchi, Product Manager of Metcal.

The HCT-910 balances precision with the high performance expected by sophisticated industrial users. The system can generate 900 watts of heat with a maximum temperature of 600 °C, expanding the capability beyond standard thermal demand applications. The complete system for each model includes the hot air tool, power cord, and hand-piece cradle to support a variety of soldering and rework applications. The HCT-910 has configurations for worldwide input voltages and offers an intuitive user interface, multiple language settings, and a USB port to update software and power peripherals such as fans, lights, cameras, or even a cell phone. In addition, a multi-color status light lets operators know the status of the unit.

For more information about any of Metcal's electronics assembly bench tool solutions, visit www.metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit www.metcal.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for their fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

