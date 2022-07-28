Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $467.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(15.79%), PRF(14.17%), and VEA(11.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 102,051 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,350,064. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.39 per share and a market cap of $95.83Bil. The stock has returned -15.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 25,140 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 446,729. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $156.39 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 70,834 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 634,554. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.51 per share and a market cap of $71.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 15,036 shares of NAS:VONE for a total holding of 43,207. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.73.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $184.93 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 10,716 shares of NAS:PRFZ for a total holding of 154,900. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.23.

On 07/28/2022, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio traded for a price of $167.37 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

