CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were RSG(8.25%), DBRG(7.38%), and KBR(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,538,000 shares in NYSE:DBRG, giving the stock a 7.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.12 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $5.56 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned -17.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD reduced their investment in NYSE:RSG by 16,590 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.31.

On 07/28/2022, Republic Services Inc traded for a price of $137.26 per share and a market cap of $43.36Bil. The stock has returned 20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Republic Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD bought 1,898,000 shares of NYSE:BXMT for a total holding of 3,951,000. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.28.

On 07/28/2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $31.14 per share and a market cap of $5.30Bil. The stock has returned 5.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 27.83 and a price-sales ratio of 9.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 56,079-share investment in NYSE:COLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.8 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Americold Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $32.77 per share and a market cap of $8.82Bil. The stock has returned -13.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD reduced their investment in NAS:ZD by 898,366 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.1.

On 07/28/2022, Ziff Davis Inc traded for a price of $81.65 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned -35.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ziff Davis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

