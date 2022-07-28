SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $424.00Mil. The top holdings were LEG(6.56%), MTB(5.73%), and ZBH(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 20,542-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $836.63 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $837.15 per share and a market cap of $11.26Bil. The stock has returned 28.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 102,033-share investment in NYSE:IBP. Previously, the stock had a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.47 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Installed Building Products Inc traded for a price of $99.5 per share and a market cap of $2.91Bil. The stock has returned -14.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Installed Building Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 48,934 shares in NYSE:KEYS, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.5 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $159.34 per share and a market cap of $28.67Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 42,861 shares of NYSE:WSM for a total holding of 116,726. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.62.

On 07/28/2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $140.5 per share and a market cap of $9.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 128,687 shares of NYSE:LEG for a total holding of 804,418. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.59.

On 07/28/2022, Leggett & Platt Inc traded for a price of $40.12 per share and a market cap of $5.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leggett & Platt Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

