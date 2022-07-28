Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.12%), MSFT(4.01%), and AGG(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 348,679 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 4.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.81 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.35 per share and a market cap of $2,546.74Bil. The stock has returned 9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-book ratio of 37.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.65 and a price-sales ratio of 6.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 104,363 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $293.9 per share and a market cap of $648.84Bil. The stock has returned 5.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 637,288 shares in NYSE:HRB, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.79 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $39.62 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned 67.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-book ratio of 140.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 150,688 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.28 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 117,789 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.18 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $92.39 per share and a market cap of $136.42Bil. The stock has returned 8.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

