First Dallas Securities Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(11.56%), AAPL(9.27%), and XOM(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Dallas Securities Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 21,183-share investment in NYSE:DOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.04 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $52.3 per share and a market cap of $37.56Bil. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought 11,260 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 13,560. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.3.

On 07/28/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $102.48 per share and a market cap of $76.06Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 10,613 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/28/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.53 per share and a market cap of $125.27Bil. The stock has returned 17.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought 6,401 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 8,753. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/28/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.42 per share and a market cap of $73.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought 5,550 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 8,125. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.52.

On 07/28/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $152.14 per share and a market cap of $114.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

