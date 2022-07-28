GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $517.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.40%), AFL(4.98%), and MSFT(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 37,889 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 45,538. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/28/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.02 per share and a market cap of $100.51Bil. The stock has returned -56.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 112,135 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.21.

On 07/28/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $60.37 per share and a market cap of $39.84Bil. The stock has returned 141.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 56,459 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 110,283. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/28/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.86 per share and a market cap of $99.43Bil. The stock has returned -71.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 25,021 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 35,715. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/28/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $140.37 per share and a market cap of $79.96Bil. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 10,014 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 110,068. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/28/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.42 per share and a market cap of $73.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

