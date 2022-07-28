Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

901 Wilshire Drive Troy, MI 48084

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $400.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.05%), IEFA(7.34%), and VO(6.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 92,168 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.97 per share and a market cap of $45.67Bil. The stock has returned -8.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 51,586 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.18.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.73 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 99,604 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 175,033. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.63 per share and a market cap of $26.88Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,955 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 106,053. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $408.21 per share and a market cap of $301.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 9,021 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 39,729. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.61 per share and a market cap of $25.43Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.