Vantage Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $1.25Bil. The top holdings were UNH(9.85%), GOOG(7.25%), and CNC(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vantage Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELAN by 4,407,932 shares. The trade had a 5.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.71.

On 07/28/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $20.56 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -43.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 172,000 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/28/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $403.5 per share and a market cap of $188.84Bil. The stock has returned -35.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 254,949 shares. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.67.

On 07/28/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $230.54 per share and a market cap of $82.33Bil. The stock has returned -28.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-book ratio of 6.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.34 and a price-sales ratio of 14.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC bought 492,146 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 591,826. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/28/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $84.67 per share and a market cap of $97.11Bil. The stock has returned -29.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 343,038 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.28 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

