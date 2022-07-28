HENDLEY & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.18%), MSFT(6.28%), and AAPL(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HENDLEY & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 42,456 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.28 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 42,634 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/28/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $148.06 per share and a market cap of $355.24Bil. The stock has returned 9.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-book ratio of 7.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 24,424-share investment in NYSE:DG. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.26 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $245.15 per share and a market cap of $55.65Bil. The stock has returned 7.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-book ratio of 9.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 136,516 shares in NYSE:CTRA, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.28 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $29.82 per share and a market cap of $24.03Bil. The stock has returned 91.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HENDLEY & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 12,660 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.4.

On 07/28/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $219.03 per share and a market cap of $82.83Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

