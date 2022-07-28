CWM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4026 stocks valued at a total of $12.88Bil. The top holdings were IVV(8.59%), ESGU(5.91%), and IUSB(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CWM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CWM, LLC bought 2,994,868 shares of BATS:EEMV for a total holding of 2,996,205. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.59.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $55.88 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 1,377,471 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.77 per share and a market cap of $67.50Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 3,521,089 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $39.68 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned 35.24% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

During the quarter, CWM, LLC bought 1,179,692 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 1,199,908. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.21.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $102.7 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned 9.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 3,451,918 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $32.18 per share and a market cap of $4.37Bil. The stock has returned -21.95% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

