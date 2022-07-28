BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $338.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.49%), MSFT(3.87%), and JNJ(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 308,154 shares of NAS:BSCM for a total holding of 318,801. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.16.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.21 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCQ by 272,270 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.38.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.66 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 136,172 shares of NAS:BSCN for a total holding of 168,143. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.95.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.98 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -1.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCP by 104,672 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.51.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.7 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 8,258 shares in NYSE:RNR, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $129.58 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.