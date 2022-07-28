COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. is an investment advisory company based out of Paris, France. The company was established in 1985 and has grown from its inception to now have entities in Paris, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, and Dusseldorf. Comgest Global Investors is currently headed by Arnaud Cosserat who acts as the CIO for the group. The company has grown from its inception to now operate with over 100 employees located around the world. The company operates through two fund platforms: the UCITS IV fund domiciled in Ireland and France. Comgest Global Investors is fully independent with capital entirely held by its employees. The company emaphsizes stability, transparency, ethics, and integrity and operates with a long term perspective that is both conservative and defensive. Comgest Global Investors believes that “superior returns are generated by the stock price appreciation of companies that can sustain above-average earnings growth for an extended period of time.” The company selects its portfolio of companies through a strict qualitative methodology, which includes criteria such as earnings visibility, exceptional business franchises, low cyclicality, high returns on equity, sustainable profit margins and self-financing capabilities. Comgest Global Investors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up approximately three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top holdings includes Infosys LTD and Netease Inc., which respectively make up 21% and 17% of its total holdings. Comgest Global Investors’s top 10 holdings together make up over three quarters of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 15.2%. The company offers a wide variety of strategies including various Comgest Growth funds in specific regional markets and its Comgest Growth World, Comgest Monde, Magellan, and Emerging Markets funds, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $5.09Bil. The top holdings were ACN(8.66%), LLY(8.15%), and MSFT(7.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.’s top five trades of the quarter.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NAS:ICLR by 264,515 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.54.

On 07/28/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $237.48 per share and a market cap of $19.36Bil. The stock has returned 3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 22,037 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $1,507.70Bil. The stock has returned -16.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 262,885 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $160.72 per share and a market cap of $434.96Bil. The stock has returned -56.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 198,842 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/28/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $330.8 per share and a market cap of $314.31Bil. The stock has returned 35.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-book ratio of 33.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.72 and a price-sales ratio of 10.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. bought 115,652 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 407,207. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 07/28/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $374.59 per share and a market cap of $127.32Bil. The stock has returned -8.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.08 and a price-sales ratio of 10.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

