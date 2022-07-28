Millrace Asset Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were YTRA(4.05%), ECPG(4.05%), and BHE(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Millrace Asset Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 175,139 shares in NAS:CMBM, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.88 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Cambium Networks Corp traded for a price of $18.85 per share and a market cap of $505.70Mil. The stock has returned -55.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cambium Networks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:LOVE by 59,119 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.11.

On 07/28/2022, The Lovesac Co traded for a price of $29.45 per share and a market cap of $445.44Mil. The stock has returned -51.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Lovesac Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 21,210 shares in NAS:OMCL, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.01 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $110.2 per share and a market cap of $4.87Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DMTK by 204,566 shares. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.29.

On 07/28/2022, DermTech Inc traded for a price of $8.15 per share and a market cap of $244.02Mil. The stock has returned -75.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DermTech Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.63 and a price-sales ratio of 18.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 53,139 shares in NAS:ATRC, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.66 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, AtriCure Inc traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned -40.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AtriCure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

