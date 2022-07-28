Traynor Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $577.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(14.06%), AMZN(10.13%), and GOOGL(8.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Traynor Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 10,349 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 15,680. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/28/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $842.7 per share and a market cap of $880.19Bil. The stock has returned 30.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.54, a price-book ratio of 24.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.52 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 28,947 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 109,292. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/28/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.02 per share and a market cap of $100.51Bil. The stock has returned -56.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 46,366 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 550,126. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.28 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 2,089 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 449,320. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $1,507.70Bil. The stock has returned -16.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 292,854 shares of ARCA:SOXL for a total holding of 554,900. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.79.

On 07/28/2022, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares traded for a price of $19.37 per share and a market cap of $4.87Bil. The stock has returned -52.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

