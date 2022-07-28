TRUE Private Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $687.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(11.93%), ITOT(10.52%), and COMT(7.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought 287,916 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 417,771. The trade had a 4.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.11 per share and a market cap of $20.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

During the quarter, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought 212,580 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 990,501. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/28/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.06 per share and a market cap of $26.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 381,568 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $45.59 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned 6.12% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 115,501 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/28/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.64 per share and a market cap of $31.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.28% over the past year.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 98,418 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.77 per share and a market cap of $67.50Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

