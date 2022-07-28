BCM ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.33%), BIV(15.11%), and GLD(12.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BCM ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BCM ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 272,789 shares. The trade had a 15.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $203.48 per share and a market cap of $265.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, BCM ADVISORS, LLC bought 209,951 shares of ARCA:VDC for a total holding of 210,951. The trade had a 10.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.26.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $192.8 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned 6.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a price-book ratio of 4.79.

The guru established a new position worth 107,340 shares in ARCA:VHT, giving the stock a 7.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.5 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $245.69 per share and a market cap of $16.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.54.

BCM ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CATH by 144,313 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.05.

On 07/28/2022, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $49.6 per share and a market cap of $555.49Mil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

The guru established a new position worth 75,799 shares in NYSE:BRO, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.55 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Brown & Brown Inc traded for a price of $64.38 per share and a market cap of $18.18Bil. The stock has returned 19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown & Brown Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

