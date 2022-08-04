Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class ophthalmic therapies, today announced that it will present second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Following the release, Aerie will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Aerie’s financial results and provide a general business update.

Details: Date: August 4, 2022 Conference call Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Suggested Dial-in Time: 15 minutes prior to ensure time for any required software download Dial-in Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBId8b7ccdcffe84e59968695ab786852e7 Webcast Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fnsisv7ze

Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.aeriepharma.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fpresentations.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases and conditions including open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema (DME), and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Aerie’s product portfolio includes two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved products and a pipeline of three product candidates in clinical development. Aerie’s novel product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil (0.02%) and latanoprost ophthalmic solution (0.005%)), was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie’s novel product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the FDA for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. More information on Aerie Pharmaceuticals is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “exploring,” “pursuing” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our commercial franchise and our pipeline, any guidance, internal assumptions or timelines, future liquidity, cash balances or financing transactions, our ongoing and anticipated preclinical studies and clinical trials, FDA regulatory approvals and effectiveness of any product, product candidates or future product candidates, and our expectations for full year 2022 and beyond. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics, industry change, and other factors beyond our control and depend on regulatory approvals and macroeconomic and other environmental circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In particular, FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of Rocklatan® and Rhopressa®, and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of Roclanda® does not guarantee regulatory approval of Rocklatan®, Rhopressa®, or Roclanda® in other jurisdictions, and there can be no assurance that we will receive regulatory approval for Rocklatan®, Rhopressa®, or Roclanda® in such other jurisdictions. In addition, FDA approval of Rocklatan® and Rhopressa® does not guarantee FDA approval of our product candidates or any future product candidates and there can be no assurance that we will receive FDA approval for our product candidates or any future product candidates. Furthermore, the acceptance of the Investigational New Drug Applications by the FDA for our product candidates does not guarantee FDA approval of such product candidates and the outcomes of later clinical trials for our product candidates may not be sufficient to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA or to receive FDA approval. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006079/en/