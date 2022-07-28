- All Resolutions Approved -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on July 27, 2022. A total of 5,412,712 common shares were voted by Proxy, representing 15.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, constituting a quorum. All the resolutions presented to the shareholders, as set out in the Information Circular, were approved.

Specifically, the following resolutions were approved:

To set the number of Directors to be elected at 4. To elect Directors for the ensuing year.

Elected: Tim Daniels; Nick Watters; Randy Duguay; Bruce Matichuk. To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Appointed: Baker Tilly Canada. Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Company's Information Circular is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. AI/ML Innovations Inc. wishes to thank all those shareholders who participated in the AGM.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

