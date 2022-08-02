Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

3 minutes ago
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Website:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bvrTUuAo

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 9, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13730106.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708202/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

