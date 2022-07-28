CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ( TSXV:CMC, Financial)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company"), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, is pleased to provide an update on its property in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "FS Property"), in particular an agreement to lease a portion of the FS Property.

As previously disclosed, the Company's focus is on the development of a research and development facility (the "R&D Facility"), intended to serve as a scaled-down version of a commercial facility through which commercial viability of various feedstocks can be verified and refined. As the Company is currently planning to locate the R&D Facility at its location in Aldersyde, Alberta (pending approval from Alberta Environment and Parks), Cielo has taken steps intended to maximize the value of the FS Property while it's not in use. Cielo is considering various strategic alternatives for the FS Property. Currently, this includes the leasing of a portion of the FS Property to facilitate steady rental income.

The Company has entered into a commercial lease (the "Lease") with a private, third-party corporation (the "Tenant') for 15 of the approximately 60 acres owned by Cielo, which includes the building that is located on the FS Property (together the "Leased Premises"). The Lease is for a term of 5 years, beginning as of August 1, 2022, at a monthly base rent of $50,000 plus 90% of the occupancy costs for the Leased Premises (such as property taxes, insurance, and building maintenance). The Tenant may extend the Lease for an additional period of 5 years. The Tenant also has the right to terminate the Lease upon three (3) months' notice if prior to April 30, 2025.

Ryan Jackson, CEO of Cielo, commented: "We welcome the opportunity to have our Ft. Saskatchewan facility be put to use while also significantly reducing the carrying costs associated with the purchase of the property. Cielo will continue to assess various alternatives for the Ft. Saskatchewan facility as we continue to focus on fabrication of the R&D Facility."

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CMC," on the Frankfurt Exchange ("DAX") under the symbol "C36", as well as on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "CWSFF." The Company's strategic intent is to become one of the leading waste-to-fuel environmental technology companies using its environmentally friendly, economically sustainable technology. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including plastics, rubber, organic material, and wood derivative waste to fuel. Cielo's business model is to source waste feedstocks from industrial producers and other suppliers and convert the feedstocks into fuels. Having demonstrated its ability to produce diesel and naphtha from waste, Cielo plans to further enhance its Aldersyde Facility and to construct additional facilities that will convert waste feedstocks to energy fuels, including diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The diesel from Cielo's distillate could be used in diesel engines. Kerosene could be suitable for aviation or marine jet fuel, and naphtha could be used to assist in transporting heavy oil. Cielo's objective is to generate value from converting waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic waste.

