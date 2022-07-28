LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Jan Jongboom, co-founder and CTO at Edge Impulse, is the featured guest on the latest "This is our Mission" podcast. Jongboom joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Rob Telson to discuss how machine learning on neuromorphic computing can make IoT devices smarter, faster and more efficient. The podcast will be available Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Jongboom is an embedded engineer and machine learning advocate, always looking for ways to gather more intelligence from the real world. He has shipped devices, worked on the latest network tech, simulated microcontrollers, and there's a monument in San Francisco with his name on it. Edge Impulse, the leading development platform for edge machine learning with 85,000+ projects, earlier this year partnered with BrainChip to deliver next-generation platforms to customers looking to develop products utilizing the companies' unique machine learning capabilities.

"Jan is one of the people who we work with to help drive neuromorphic compute and ML at the Edge to enable more intelligence for billions of IoT devices," said Telson. "It was a treat to listen to his insight into how our technologies can work together to create a simpler, more efficient design implementation for device manufactures - and more importantly how these devices can provide better data-driven decisions to users. Hopefully, listeners of this podcast will come away with a better understanding of our vision of making devices smarter as IoT becomes more prevalent in today's world."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

[email protected]

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710212/Media-Alert-BrainChip-Talks-ML-at-the-Edge-with-Jan-Jongboom-on-Latest-This-is-our-Mission-Podcast



