NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of PBF Logistics LP (: PBFX) (“PBF Logistics”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by PBF Energy Inc. (: PBF) (“PBF Energy”).



On July 28, 2022, PBF Logistics announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by PBF Energy in a cash and stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBF Logistics that PBF Energy does not already beneficially own will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that PBF Logistics’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for PBF Logistics’ stockholders.

