Exchange Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.16%), GOOGL(2.84%), and HEFA(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Exchange Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 6,674 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.5.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $245.69 per share and a market cap of $16.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

During the quarter, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. bought 7,185 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 13,615. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.96.

On 07/29/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $190.8 per share and a market cap of $121.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. bought 3,177 shares of ARCA:VCR for a total holding of 22,233. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.41.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $258.9 per share and a market cap of $4.71Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

During the quarter, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,614 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 9,857. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/29/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $403.5 per share and a market cap of $188.84Bil. The stock has returned -35.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 9,369 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 07/29/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.7 per share and a market cap of $159.04Bil. The stock has returned 11.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

