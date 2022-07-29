First Long Island Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $962.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(6.27%), MSFT(5.33%), and ADP(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Long Island Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 55,946-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.02 per share and a market cap of $100.51Bil. The stock has returned -56.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 51,000 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.3 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $102.48 per share and a market cap of $76.06Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

First Long Island Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 39,651 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/29/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $104.9 per share and a market cap of $191.07Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

First Long Island Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 10,143 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/29/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $541.49 per share and a market cap of $508.01Bil. The stock has returned 33.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

First Long Island Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 27,505 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/29/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $149.75 per share and a market cap of $264.62Bil. The stock has returned 30.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-book ratio of 16.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

