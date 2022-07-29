PACIFIC SUN FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.66%), FDN(3.03%), and SLYG(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACIFIC SUN FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,440-share investment in NYSE:APTS. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.91 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $25 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 149.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,960 shares in ARCA:ONEV, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.74 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF traded for a price of $104.43 per share and a market cap of $579.59Mil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 1,860 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.18 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $136.93 per share and a market cap of $38.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 8.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PACIFIC SUN FINANCIAL CORP bought 327 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 2,545. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/29/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $842.7 per share and a market cap of $880.19Bil. The stock has returned 30.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.54, a price-book ratio of 24.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.52 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 983-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $179.84 per share and a market cap of $449.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-book ratio of 17.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.43 and a price-sales ratio of 15.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

