SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $262.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(5.52%), IAU(5.39%), and IEFA(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC bought 8,035 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 32,143. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $203.48 per share and a market cap of $265.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AVEM by 18,589 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.45.

On 07/29/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $52.02 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -19.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru sold out of their 21,175-share investment in BATS:GSST. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.91 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.8589 per share and a market cap of $518.53Mil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC bought 3,302 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 58,110. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $192.84 per share and a market cap of $41.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC bought 2,848 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 59,172. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $213.67 per share and a market cap of $50.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

