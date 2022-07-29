BAKER TILLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 491 stocks valued at a total of $762.00Mil. The top holdings were TDY(4.41%), SNOW(3.44%), and MSFT(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAKER TILLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 120,464 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.25 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 27.31.

During the quarter, BAKER TILLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 26,896 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 173,656. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/29/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $122.28 per share and a market cap of $1,244.13Bil. The stock has returned -32.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 41,721 shares in ARCA:SCHB, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.06 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.67 per share and a market cap of $20.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

BAKER TILLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 16,707 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.64.

On 07/29/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.36 per share and a market cap of $193.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BAKER TILLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 77,799 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 07/29/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.25 per share and a market cap of $22.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

