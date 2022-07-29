Crew Capital Management, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(8.62%), AAPL(7.93%), and LLY(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crew Capital Management, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 61,350 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.15 per share and a market cap of $26.18Bil. The stock has returned -20.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:ROBO by 40,825 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.1.

On 07/29/2022, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $1.31Bil. The stock has returned -23.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

During the quarter, Crew Capital Management, Ltd. bought 2,523 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 5,227. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.33 per share and a market cap of $63.41Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

Crew Capital Management, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHE by 11,070 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/29/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $25.25 per share and a market cap of $8.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

The guru sold out of their 1,465-share investment in NYSE:TGT. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.05 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.42 per share and a market cap of $73.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

